The derby between Espanyol and FC Barcelona is overshadowed by an incident involving a car near the stadium. Several people are injured. The police believe it was an accident.

A car drove into a waiting crowd of football fans before the city derby between Espanyol Barcelona and FC Barcelona. According to the police, 13 people were injured near the stadium, none of them seriously. According to an initial assessment, the police assumed that it was an accident in which an elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle, as reported by the newspaper "La Vanguardia".

However, the important football match between Espanyol and Barça was briefly disrupted. The match, in which Barça, under German coach Hansi Flick, could secure the Spanish championship early with a win, was briefly interrupted a few minutes after kick-off.

The referee ran to the touchline and consulted with officials and a police officer. The match was then resumed. It was announced over the stadium's public address system that nobody had been seriously injured.

In the end, FC Barcelona were crowned Spanish champions for the 28th time thanks to a 2:0 victory.