Bayer Leverkusen will start the coming season with a new coach. The Spaniard Carles Martinez succeeds the released Dane Kasper Hjulmand.

The 42-year-old Martinez is moving from Toulouse to the Rhineland. After a brief spell as assistant coach at the Ligue 1 club, he was in charge for three years. He has agreed a two-year contract with those responsible at Leverkusen.

Carles Martinez is the new coach of Bayer Leverkusen Keystone

The dismissal of the twelve-year-old Hjulmand, whose contract would also have been valid for next season, came as no surprise. There had been speculation in the German media for some time about his departure, especially as not everything had gone according to expectations in the sporting arena. Leverkusen finished the championship in 6th place and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Instead, the Bayer Group team will compete in the Europa League.

Hjulmand took over last September following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman had to vacate the post after just two months and only two Bundesliga games.