Premier League club AFC Bournemouth are losing coach Andoni Iraola this summer. The Spaniard's contract expires at the end of June and, according to media reports, Iraola is on the verge of a move to Liverpool FC, where he will replace the sacked Arne Slot.

Bournemouth have already put an end to the subjunctive. On Thursday, the club presented Marco Rose as the new coach. The experienced Bundesliga coach (Gladbach, Dortmund, Leipzig) has been without a club since March 2025, when he was sacked by the Saxons.

He now takes over from Iraola. In addition to the Premier League, Rose will also play in the Europa League with Bournemouth next season. The German has signed a contract until 2029.