Courted by Brazil: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti. dpa

Speculation is mounting: Brazil's national association is said to be very confident that it will soon be able to hire Carlo Ancelotti as its national team coach. The preferred candidate is keeping a low profile.

According to media reports, Carlo Ancelotti is on the verge of taking over as Brazil's national football coach. The British broadcaster Sky Sports and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the Real Madrid head coach is set to take over the Seleção post before the international match window in June. According to the report, the Brazilian FA is "very confident" of signing the 65-year-old.

Ancelotti's contract at Real runs until next year, but after a disappointing season so far, the Italian is on the brink of retirement. "I can carry on or quit. That will be decided in the next few weeks," said the coach after the spectacular 3:2 defeat in the Spanish Cup final against FC Barcelona.

Brazil have been courting Ancelotti for a long time. The previous national team coach Dorival Júnior was sacked at the end of March after a clear defeat against arch-rivals Argentina. It remains to be seen whether Real will part ways with Ancelotti before the end of the season and the Club World Cup in the summer. Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso is being touted as a possible successor at the Whites.