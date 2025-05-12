Ancelotti's second term at Real comes to an early end. Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa

Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Real Madrid after the end of the season. As expected, the Italian will become national coach in Brazil, as the South American association reports.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ancelotti's departure from Madrid is no longer a surprise. Rumors to this effect have been doing the rounds for a long time. The first candidate to succeed the soon-to-be 66-year-old former international is Xabi Alonso. The Spaniard, who once played for Real, announced a few days ago that he would not be renewing his contract with Bundesliga club Leverkusen.

Ancelotti is leaving the Whites prematurely - and after a disappointing season that will in all likelihood end without a title. The agreement with the Italian would have been valid for another year. Nevertheless, Ancelotti can look back on a successful second term at Real. In four years, he has led the team to two Champions League wins, two league titles and one cup win. His first tenure ended ten years ago after two seasons with a Champions League and league title.

There have recently been many rumors and reports surrounding Ancelotti's move to Brazil. He was supposed to have started coaching the Seleção last summer, but then opted for Real. Recently, he is also said to have received an offer from Saudi Arabia.