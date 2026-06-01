Davide Ancelotti gets his first job as head coach in Europe Keystone

Davide Ancelotti, the 36-year-old son of Carlo Ancelotti, will take over as coach of French Champions League side Lille next season.

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The third-placed team in Ligue 1 announced that Ancelotti junior has signed a two-year contract until summer 2028 and will succeed Bruno Génésio, who has stepped down after two years in northern France.

Davide Ancelotti is currently part of the Brazilian coaching staff led by national team coach Carlo Ancelotti. The father brought his son back to the Seleçao last December after he was sacked after six months as head coach of Brazilian first division side Botafogo. Davide Ancelotti will take over in Lille when the World Cup is over for Brazil.