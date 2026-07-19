blue Sports expert Carlos Varela sees Spain as having a slight edge over Argentina in the World Cup final. At the same time, he praises the Albiceleste's passion but criticizes the referees' performance regarding Lionel Messi's team.

Carlos Varela ...

... about the two World Cup finalists

I definitely wouldn't have bet on Spain to beat Argentina. As for Argentina, I didn't think they'd be able to maintain the level of play they had four years ago. I did expect more from Spain, but they weren't the clear-cut favorites.

... Spain's strengths and weaknesses ...

For the Spanish team, it’s the team as a whole that impresses. Teamwork is paramount. So far, no team has managed to truly challenge them. They consistently stick to their game plan, even when the score is still tied at zero late in the match. Everyone puts the team first. Most recently, for example, Barça star Pedri had to make way for Fabian Ruiz, who didn’t have a great season at PSG.

I’m not as fond of Álex Baena in left midfield. At Euro 2024, Spain was able to create pace on both flanks with Nico Williams—the winger isn’t yet in top form after an injury—but now Lamine Yamal has to lead the charge on the right. On the other hand, the defense is extremely solid, even though players like Pedro Porro haven’t been able to impress with Tottenham.

Coach Luis de la Fuente, however, doesn’t care which club a player is with—whether it’s Osasuna or somewhere else—everyone has to fulfill their role. One potential risk is that Spain has never really been put to the test. What will they do if they fall behind? And if they have an off day and their passing combinations don’t work out, things could get dangerous.

Nico Williams was a game-changer at the 2024 European Championship. www.imago-images.de

... and Argentina

I admire the passion of the Argentines. The pride with which the players represent their country and wear their jerseys is truly unique. Some World Cup players could take a page from their book—if they did, a few nations might have advanced further in the tournament.

I don’t believe in conspiracy theories—why would FIFA stand to gain if Messi & Co. win? No one has been able to explain that to me yet. But it’s no fairy tale that they were often given preferential treatment in this tournament. For instance, Messi should have been shown a red card against Algeria. Even after that, there were many calls in favor of Scaloni’s team. The referees have the power to do something about it—they need to pull out the yellow card much faster in response to provocations. For example, when Enzo Fernández rammed his elbow into Elliot Anderson’s neck in the semifinal against England. It’s just a different game when, say, both center backs are booked early on. And you’re not allowed to touch Messi—the referee blows the whistle immediately if anyone does, and that really gets on my nerves.

Argentina's strength lies in its mentality. KEYSTONE

It’s admirable how the team around Messi has been built. Before being selected, players are probably asked if they’re willing to truly give their all for him. For players like Paulo Dybala, who are also creative, there’s simply no room left. Whether it’s Leandro Paredes or Rodrigo de Paul—they all put themselves at his service, almost like—in a positive sense—soldiers. And the team is willing to do anything for him—unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t receive the same level of support with Portugal. Messi is incredible. Scoring eight goals and recording four assists at the World Cup at age 39—simply outstanding.

... his prediction for the final

I'm betting on Spain, 1-0. But what matters more to me is that soccer wins. If Argentina wins 3-0 and deserves it, that's fine with me, too.

... about the rule changes

It was absolutely necessary to get a handle on the constant time-wasting. That’s why I’m glad that such delays have now been eliminated—whether on throw-ins, goal kicks, or substitutions. It would be great if the new FIFA rules were adopted in the Super League as well.

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