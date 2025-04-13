Etoile Carouge remain unbeaten for the tenth time in a row with a 2-2 draw in Wil. However, the Geneva side failed to move within two points of second-placed Aarau.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After a double strike in the 12th and 13th minutes, the visitors from Carouge had their backs to the wall. Nassim Zoukit scored the equalizer before the break and in the 76th minute Oscar Correia equalized with his tenth goal of the season. After that, neither team managed to get the lucky punch.

Following the draw in Wil, Carouge are eight points behind leaders Thun and four behind the barrage place currently occupied by Aarau. There are still six rounds to play in the Challenge League.

Brief telegram and table

Wil - Etoile Carouge 2:2 (2:1). - 1123 spectators. - SR Berchier. - Goals: 12. Geiger 1:0. 13. Borges 2:0. 36. Zoukit 2:1. 76. Correia 2:2.