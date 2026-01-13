  1. Residential Customers
Solution until the end of the season Carrick is again interim coach of Manchester United

SDA

13.1.2026 - 20:36

Takes over again at Manchester United on an interim basis: former player Michael Carrick
Takes over again at Manchester United on an interim basis: former player Michael Carrick
Keystone

Following the dismissal of coach Ruben Amorim, Manchester United have opted for an interim solution for the time being. Michael Carrick will take over responsibility until the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA

13.01.2026, 20:36

13.01.2026, 20:40

This was announced by the club on Tuesday evening. The 44-year-old Englishman has already stepped in as an "emergency helper" once before, but only for a short time. Just over four years ago, he was in charge of the team for three games following the release of Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Before that, Carrick, who also has a history with Manchester United as a player and has played over 400 games for the club, was part of the coaching team under Solskjaer and his predecessor, the Portuguese José Mourinho. Carrick was succeeded by the German Ralf Rangnick, who also took over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Following the dismissal of Mourinho's compatriot Amorim just over a week ago, Darren Fletcher, also a former professional, took charge of the team. Under his stewardship, the team were held to a 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Championship and were eliminated from the FA Cup in the third round after a 2-1 defeat to Brighton. Manchester United are in 7th place in the Premier League standings.

