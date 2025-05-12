As in the two Champions League duels with Inter, FC Barcelona overcame a 2-0 deficit - this time with a happy ending. Flick can win the championship with the Catalans as early as Thursday.

DPA dpa

Former national team coach Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona have taken another footballing spectacle in the Clásico to distance themselves from great rivals Real Madrid and take a giant step towards their 28th championship. The Catalans celebrated a furious 4:3 (4:2) victory over the Whites despite trailing 2:0 early on. Barça are now seven points ahead of Real with three games to go and could clinch the title with a win in the city derby at Espanyol on Thursday.

"I still don't feel like a champion," said Flick. We still need a win, "and all our opponents want to win against us". However, the coach also emphasized: "We have the quality and will do it." But now is the time to enjoy the win against Real.

Even the Madrid sports newspaper "Marca", which is very close to Real, ran a headline on Monday morning: "Barça win their 28th league title". The paper is also harsh on the Whites: "A reflection of a poor season with an unbalanced squad, no defense and no football. A sad end for the most successful coach in the club's history."

image: giornalone.it

The Catalan "Sport" headlined confidently, even arrogantly: "Madrid, salute the champions!" The newspaper is even dreaming of a new, successful era: "This team is made to put on a show, and with a few reinforcements, it could become unstoppable."

image: giornalone.it

Has Barça sealed Ancelotti's dismissal?

The Catalans were unimpressed by their bitter Champions League semi-final knockout against Inter Milan and could win their third title under Flick this season after winning the Spanish Cup and the Super Cup. Real, on the other hand, are facing a title-less year in what is likely to be their last season under successful coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Madrid-based sports newspaper "El Pais" wrote on Monday that Barça had sealed Ancelotti's dismissal.

The Italian did not really want to answer the question about his last Clásico at the post-match press conference: "What I said yesterday: It's the last Clásico of the season, now we have to finish the season well, there are three games left and we have to win all three." It is rumored that Leverkusen's master coach Xabi Alonso is likely to take over in the summer. The Spaniard's departure from Bayer has already been confirmed.

Barcelona overwhelmingly superior

As in the two semi-final matches against Inter (3:3 and 3:4), Barça once again showed great comeback qualities and once again overturned a 2:0 deficit - this time with a happy ending. Mbappé had given Real an early 2-0 lead, but after that Barcelona's superiority was almost overwhelming. The Catalans created chances by the minute and rarely had a Madrid side faltered so badly. However, as against Inter, the Barça defense revealed huge gaps.

The fact that the game was not decided early on was mainly due to the hosts' wasteful exploitation of chances. Raphinha and young star Lamal missed several high-caliber chances. The decision by referee Alejandro José Hernandez Hernandez not to penalize a handball by Real defender Aurelien Tchouameni, much to the displeasure of Flick, also kept the game open. Substitute Victor Munoz (89) and Mbappé (90.+1) could have equalized shortly before the end.

Videos from the department