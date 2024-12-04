  1. Residential Customers
Video highlights Catch-up race halted - Real lose to Athletic Bilbao

SDA

4.12.2024 - 23:11

Kylian Mbappé misses another penalty and Real Madrid concede a 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in an early game of the Spanish championship.

Mbappé had already been unsuccessful with a penalty in the Champions League in Liverpool a week ago. In Bilbao, he missed the 1:1 in the 68th minute, which was finally scored by Jude Bellingham. The Englishman scored at the start of the final quarter of an hour after Mbappé's shot was poorly blocked. Just two minutes later, the Basques took the lead again through Gorka Guruzeta and secured the three points.

Real Madrid are now four points behind leaders FC Barcelona with one game less to play.

Kylian Mbappé has achieved much less than expected since joining Real Madrid
Keystone

