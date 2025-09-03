Sometimes he triggers great emotions, then you don't hear from him for a while: now Cedric Itten is back in the Swiss national team squad and talks about the back and forth.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Wow, Cedi!" The media officer is not the only one looking at Cedric Itten in awe. The press conference has just finished and there are still interviews with the television and photo opportunities to come. The media representatives are packing up their microphones and laptops when a camera suddenly falls from its pedestal. Itten is the quickest to react. Before the product, which weighs several kilograms and is not exactly cheap, reaches the ground, the striker skillfully catches it. And while the mouths around him are still open, the 28-year-old says calmly: "I could have been a goalkeeper."

He is there when he is needed, could be the conclusion from this brief episode. And indeed, Itten has already proven several times in the national team that he can play an important role. The problem is that he simply hasn't been needed that often so far - or he hasn't been up to speed at the club, so that a call-up hasn't even been an issue.

The fiery start

Itten's national team career began as if he had personally written the script. In November 2019, the then FC St. Gallen player was substituted in the European Championship qualifier against Georgia in his home stadium. It was the 71st minute and the score was 0-0. Just six minutes later, he was on hand to head home a cross and secure a crucial home win for Switzerland, who were in a three-way battle with Denmark and Ireland. Three days later, Itten doubled his tally in Gibraltar: He scored two goals in the 6:1 win and the national team celebrated qualification for the finals.

Cedric Itten gets off to a strong start in the national team. Keystone

It could have been the beginning of a love story. But in the fast-moving world of football, a few months are all it takes to disappear from the scene again. Itten's downfall was the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the European Championship to be postponed by a year. On the other hand, the move to Rangers in Glasgow did not give Itten the boost he had hoped for. Although he played a lot of games for the Scots, he only played a few minutes. That's why hardly anyone asked when Cedric Itten's name was missing from the squad list for the 2021 European Championship.

The state of limbo

And so the relationship between Itten and the national team became more of a modern-day situation rather than a classic love story. He was involved from time to time, but there were only a few shining moments. The last of his five goals in the national team so far was against a small opponent, but all the more important. A few days after the disappointing 2:2 draw against Kosovo, Itten scored the redemptive opening goal in a laborious game against Andorra, who defended with what felt like ten players.

That was in the qualifiers for Euro 2024, but Itten was absent again. Because his second half of the season with Young Boys had not gone to plan and he had temporarily lost his starting place, Itten did not even make it into the 38-man XXL squad, which was reduced in size before the tournament in Germany. He would have every reason to complain, but Itten is not like that. "Of course you always want to be there," says the attacker when asked about his history with the national team. "But I'm proud every time I'm called up to the national team anyway." This is an affair of the heart for him. So perhaps it was more than just a situation.

The happy ending?

The fact that Itten is back in the national team a good 23 months after his last call-up is this time due to what appears to be a good transfer. In the summer, he moved from YB to Fortuna Düsseldorf in Germany's second-highest league. The Basel native scored three goals in five competitive matches for the ambitious team. In addition, he is already on the players' council and enjoys a high reputation at the club that wanted to sign him a year earlier.

Cedric Itten is now a striker in Düsseldorf. IMAGO/osnapix

Nevertheless, Murat Yakin stated in the run-up to the game that Itten had been called up to replace the injured Zeki Amdouni and was intended as a backup for Breel Embolo. "If we still need a goal at the end, it's valuable to be able to fall back on a player like him," said the national team coach, thus curtailing any starting eleven ambitions of the striker. But Itten can live with that. "I know my role. I'm 100 percent a team player and ready when I'm needed."

The fact that his relationship with the national team has so far been characterized by ups and downs is perhaps also something Itten takes in his stride because the real love story takes place off the pitch anyway. He married his long-term partner in the summer.