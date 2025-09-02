  1. Residential Customers
Return after two years Cedric Itten: "I know my role in the national team"

Jan Arnet

2.9.2025

Cedric Itten is back with the national team for the first time since October 2023
Cedric Itten has been called up to the national team for the first time since October 2023. At a media conference, the striker talks about his return and his move to Düsseldorf in the Bundesliga 2.

02.09.2025, 09:25

Cedric Itten is back in the national team. Almost two years after his last appearance for the national team, the striker has been called up again by Murat Yakin for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Slovenia.

"It means a lot to me and always fills me with great pride when I can play for the national team. It's a matter close to my heart," said Itten at a media conference on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old moved from YB to Fortuna Düsseldorf in the 2nd Bundesliga this summer and has scored three goals in his first five competitive games. "I was very well received in Düsseldorf. It's a great atmosphere in the stadium, we had over 50,000 spectators in the last game," says Itten. "We want to play for promotion."

Always in contact with Yakin

He also spoke to Murat Yakin before the transfer to Germany and asked him for his opinion. "That was very important to me. I feel like a big part of the national team, I've already played 12 international matches and I'm looking forward to what's to come. I'm someone who always gives 100 percent when I'm there."

Itten is also aware that he is currently "only" Breel Embolo's back-up up front: "I'm a team player and know my role. I'm ready when I'm needed."

All about the World Cup qualifiers. 6 games in 74 days and how strong the Swiss group really is

Nati director Tami ahead of the World Cup qualifiers. "Our group is very strong, there is no favorite"

Coming together in Basel. Mission World Cup 2026 starts: The national team stars move in here

