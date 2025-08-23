Cedric Itten is busy scoring goals for his new employer, Fortuna Düsseldorf. IMAGO/Moritz Müller

Cedric Itten scores his third goal in his fourth competitive match for Fortuna Düsseldorf. In the end, his team celebrates a 2:1 away win against Paderborn.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Cedric Itten moved from YB to Fortuna Düsseldorf in this transfer window.

He got off to a flying start at the Bundesliga 2 club.

He scored the opening goal in the 2:1 win against Paderborn. It was his third goal in four games. Show more

The visitors played in superior numbers from the 12th minute onwards, as Itten had been stopped with an emergency brake after a long clearance. A good 20 minutes later, the Swiss striker was on hand to score the opening goal after a powerful cross.

The 28-year-old Itten moved to Bundesliga 2 in the summer after three seasons with Young Boys. After two defeats at the start and a win in the Cup, he has now achieved his first success in the league.

