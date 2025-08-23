  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Third goal in the fourth game Cedric Itten is on fire at Fortuna Düsseldorf

SDA

23.8.2025 - 16:04

Cedric Itten is busy scoring goals for his new employer, Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Cedric Itten is busy scoring goals for his new employer, Fortuna Düsseldorf.
IMAGO/Moritz Müller

Cedric Itten scores his third goal in his fourth competitive match for Fortuna Düsseldorf. In the end, his team celebrates a 2:1 away win against Paderborn.

Keystone-SDA

23.08.2025, 16:04

23.08.2025, 16:21

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Cedric Itten moved from YB to Fortuna Düsseldorf in this transfer window.
  • He got off to a flying start at the Bundesliga 2 club.
  • He scored the opening goal in the 2:1 win against Paderborn. It was his third goal in four games.
Show more

The visitors played in superior numbers from the 12th minute onwards, as Itten had been stopped with an emergency brake after a long clearance. A good 20 minutes later, the Swiss striker was on hand to score the opening goal after a powerful cross.

The 28-year-old Itten moved to Bundesliga 2 in the summer after three seasons with Young Boys. After two defeats at the start and a win in the Cup, he has now achieved his first success in the league.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Bundesliga in the ticker. Hoffenheim turn the game around against Leverkusen ++ Augsburg dominate Freiburg

Bundesliga in the tickerHoffenheim turn the game around against Leverkusen ++ Augsburg dominate Freiburg

Transfer ticker. Nati star Leila Wandeler moves to West Ham ++ Departures at Sion and St.Gallen

Transfer tickerNati star Leila Wandeler moves to West Ham ++ Departures at Sion and St.Gallen

Premier League. No Akanji, no chance: City lose to fearful opponents Tottenham

Premier LeagueNo Akanji, no chance: City lose to fearful opponents Tottenham