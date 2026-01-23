The World Cup is in full swing—but the transfer window is also open. The first Swiss national team player to switch clubs is Cedric Itten. At a press conference, the forward talks about his transfer to Bremen.

Transfer During the World Cup Cedric Itten on his move to Bremen: “I didn’t have to think twice”

When Cedric Itten spoke to the media three weeks ago at the pre-camp in St. Gallen, he didn’t yet know what his future held. Due to Fortuna Düsseldorf’s relegation to the 3. Liga, he was able to transfer on a free transfer, and Itten said it was his wish to move to the 1. Bundesliga.

His wish is now coming true: On Sunday, it will be officially announced that the forward is moving to Werder Bremen in the 1. Bundesliga. “Bremen approached me early on; the coach called me a few weeks ago. So I already knew they were interested,” says Itten. Several clubs had reached out. “But for me, it was clear that I wanted to make the move to the Bundesliga. Bremen is a club with a rich tradition and a great atmosphere. I didn’t have to think twice.”

Communication, however, wasn’t exactly easy. “It was a bit tricky because of the time difference. You send a message and don’t get a reply until the next morning,” says Itten. “But the agents were able to handle everything, and I could keep focusing on the national team.”

And how did HSV player Miro Muheim react when he found out that his teammate was transferring to their archrival? “He told me, ‘If you sign with Bremen, I’m not talking to you anymore,’” Itten says with a smile. “Of course, he was just joking. We get along great, and I’m glad we’ll be close by. Then we can meet up for a meal every now and then.” He also asked other players about Bremen. “Even our physical therapist, who works for Bremen. I’m really looking forward to this move now.”

For the next few days and weeks, however, his focus is entirely on the national team. “The atmosphere in the team is great, and we’re traveling to Canada full of anticipation. We’re determined to win this game and finish first in the group.”

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