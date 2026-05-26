Cedric Itten was relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga with Fortuna Düsseldorf. Nevertheless, the striker was delighted to be called up for the World Cup. At the national team media conference, he talks about the emotional rollercoaster ride.

Jan Arnet

The last few days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for Cedric Itten. He was still in the middle of a relegation battle in the Bundesliga 2 with Fortuna Düsseldorf when Murat Yakin called and told the striker that he was going to the World Cup. "That was extremely emotional for me, I had goosebumps," says Itten. "It means everything to me. This is the first time I've been allowed to take part in the finals, it's something I've been working towards my whole career."

Itten reveals that Yakin had put him on tenterhooks. "I was at the physio when the call came. When I saw that Muri was calling, I immediately jumped out. But first he wanted to know how I was doing and asked other questions about my situation and future," smiles the 29-year-old. "When he then told me that I was in, I was naturally very happy."

"I'm very sorry for the people"

The days that followed were less pleasant for him. Düsseldorf lost their final game of the season - without the suspended Itten - 3-0 against Greuther Fürth and have now been relegated to the 3rd division. It was not Itten's fault. He scored 15 goals in 30 league games and was directly involved in more than half of all his team's goals.

"Personally, it actually went very well for me, it was one of the best seasons of my career," says Itten. "Everyone thanked me after the last game, which is not a given when you're relegated. I'm very sorry for the people. The club is losing a lot of money, it may no longer be possible to finance the stadium and people are losing their jobs. It's taken a few days to digest that."

But now the goalscorer wants to look ahead and focus on the World Cup. Itten knows exactly what role he has in the national team. "I've shown in the national team that I can score goals. But I also know that Breel Embolo is the number one striker. I'm a team player and I'm ready when I'm needed," he says. "I'm just really looking forward to the games and the euphoria on the pitch."

Departure from Düsseldorf on the horizon

Where his future lies is still open. However, as he can transfer for free after relegation, it is unlikely to be in Düsseldorf. "I actually moved to Düsseldorf last summer with the aim of moving up to the Bundesliga. In terms of feeling, the Bundesliga is still my goal."

But now he wants to concentrate fully on the World Cup and then see with his team of advisors where he wants to go. Itten does not want to comment on rumors of a possible return to his home club FC Basel: "I will certainly play in Switzerland again at some point. In addition to Basel, I also have a connection to YB and St. Gallen."

The media conference in full length