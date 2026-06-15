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The Bundesliga beckons Cedric Itten set to join Werder Bremen

SDA

15.6.2026 - 22:10

Cedric Itten reportedly has reached an agreement with Werder Bremen
Cedric Itten reportedly has reached an agreement with Werder Bremen
KEYSTONE

Swiss national team player Cedric Itten is set to return to the Bundesliga. According to various media reports, the 29-year-old forward is moving from Fortuna Düsseldorf to Werder Bremen.

Keystone-SDA

15.06.2026, 22:10

15.06.2026, 22:33

Itten previously played half a season in the Bundesliga with Greuther Fürth in 2021. Afterward, the 15-time international (5 goals) returned to Switzerland, spending three years with the Young Boys and winning two league titles.

A year ago, he moved to the 2. Bundesliga, where he impressed with 15 goals in 30 games despite Fortuna Düsseldorf’s relegation, earning himself a spot on the World Cup squad.

This could also be the reason why Werder has not yet been able to officially announce the transfer. Medical exams are likely still pending.

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