Swiss national team player Cedric Itten is set to return to the Bundesliga. According to various media reports, the 29-year-old forward is moving from Fortuna Düsseldorf to Werder Bremen.

Itten previously played half a season in the Bundesliga with Greuther Fürth in 2021. Afterward, the 15-time international (5 goals) returned to Switzerland, spending three years with the Young Boys and winning two league titles.

A year ago, he moved to the 2. Bundesliga, where he impressed with 15 goals in 30 games despite Fortuna Düsseldorf’s relegation, earning himself a spot on the World Cup squad.

This could also be the reason why Werder has not yet been able to officially announce the transfer. Medical exams are likely still pending.