Former YB player Cédric Zesiger also follows the Bernese team's performances from afar. The 26-year-old Augsburg professional believes that his former team, which has been in crisis for a long time, can still win the championship.

Syl Battistuzzi

Cédric Zesiger moved from GC to YB in 2019 and played 140 competitive matches for the Bernese side before he followed the lure of the Bundesliga and moved to Wolfsburg after four seasons. Zesiger enjoyed a successful time in the capital: The "robust and powerful" defender (quote from former coach Gerardo Seoane) won three league titles and two cup titles with YB.

No wonder "the contact has never been broken", as Zesiger notes in an interview with blue Sport. The Bernese Seelander also keeps in touch with former teammates in Germany. "Since my first day abroad, I've always kept in touch - be it with Christian Fassnacht or other YB players. It was a wonderful time in Bern that I will never forget. I've also always said that I would love to return like Fasi (Fassnacht's nickname - ed.)," says Zesiger.

Fassnacht happy with his number selection

The two were also in regular contact during Fassnacht's time at Norwich. "Fassnacht was particularly pleased that I was given the number 16," smiles Zesiger.

As a new father, there are now even more topics of conversation. "Whether with Fasi or Täfu (David von Ballmoos - editor's note) - you talk about how they approached certain things as parents," says Zesiger.

Zesiger is convinced that everything is still possible for his former team in the championship. "Anything is possible for YB, but the consistency - as in previous years - has to return," emphasizes the 26-year-old, adding: "Then we can look ahead again." The defeats against Winterthur and GC were unnecessary, now it's about winning your own games. "The way things are going in the league at the moment, I have the feeling that nobody wants to be first," summarizes Zesiger.