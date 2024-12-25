Bundesliga international Cédric Zesiger talks to blue Sport about Christmas, his private life and the imminent birth of his first child.

Cédric Zesiger has already made his plans for the festive season: "Spending time with my family for sure. My girlfriend and I are going to Switzerland. Maybe we'll go to the mountains for a few more days. Just relax a bit and clear our heads," says the national team defender in an interview with blue Sport. "It was an intense time because I didn't have much vacation after the European Championship." That's why he wants to make the most of the few days to come back with full batteries, says the Wolfsburg pro.

Cédric and his partner Selin will soon become parents: "It's getting closer and closer, it's already an incredible feeling when you feel the little movements in your belly. We are extremely happy, it will certainly be very exciting, very thrilling and very educational for the two of us." Zesiger adds: "We are happy, the family is happy and our colleagues are happy." Until the birth, they want to enjoy a little more time together, explains the 26-year-old and emphasizes: "The anticipation will be even greater at the end of February when the time comes."

Fassnacht and von Ballmoos give tips

One advantage is that he has a large family, summarizes Zesiger: "I've been around children a lot - even when I was younger." He also has a few colleagues with children, so the whole thing isn't completely new, says the man from Bern. You can never be prepared enough, but in the end everything will probably turn out differently anyway, smiles the footballer, who made his breakthrough at Xamax.

"I'll let it come to me. I'm not nervous or anything. I'm really looking forward to it," says Zesiger. His former YB team-mates David von Ballmoos and Christian Fassnacht became parents for the first time just over six months ago. He is in contact with them, says Zesiger. "They have offered me their help. You can hear a bit about what it's like for them. I've only received positive feedback," says Zesiger, adding: "I'll certainly come back to them if they have any more tips."

And what does the 26-year-old want for Christmas? "Playing minutes. That would be great," laughs Zesiger, who is currently not playing more than a reserve role at the club. Of course, the Bernese player is joking: "I hope that my child is born healthy, that my family stays healthy and the rest is secondary."

