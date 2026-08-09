Coritiba captain Jacy thinks he's scored just before halftime—and lets his emotions run wild. But his celebration ends with a fall into the players' tunnel. To make matters worse, the goal is disallowed.

It happened back in 2014 at the same stadium Celebration Goes Wrong: Coritiba Player Falls in the Player Tunnel

Here's what it's all about Coritiba captain Jacy appeared to score a goal against Chapecoense and, while celebrating, tripped over an advertising banner and fell into the open players' tunnel. The 29-year-old suffered a minor ankle injury and had to be substituted later in the game.

It was particularly disappointing for Jacy: While he was being treated after his fall, the semi-automatic offside system detected an offside position. The supposed goal was therefore disallowed.

A nearly identical accident had already happened to a Coritiba player in 2014 at the same stadium. On the field, however, the evening ended on a positive note for Coritiba: The team won the match against Chapecoense 2–1. Summary created with

A curious scene caused a stir during the Brazilian league match between Coritiba and Chapecoense. At the center of it all was Coritiba player Jacy.

After a cross, the 29-year-old heads the ball into the goal. The captain then runs behind the goal toward his own fans, jumps over an advertising board—and fails to notice the open entrance to the players’ tunnel. The defender tumbles down the stairs and disappears from view for a moment. Teammates and security personnel rush to his aid immediately.

o Jacy pulando pra comemorar o gol do Coritiba e caindo direto no túnel do vestiário do Couto Pereira



o mano quase morreu pra comemorar um gol que foi impedido 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c0lUNVcFtU — Central do Braga (@CentralDoBrega) August 9, 2026

Although Jacy is able to get back on his feet and continue playing for a while, he slightly injures his ankle in the fall. He finishes the first half and returns to the field after halftime. However, he has to be substituted just two minutes into the second half.

What made it especially bitter: While Jacy was receiving medical attention after his fall, the VAR reviewed the build-up to the alleged goal. The semi-automated offside system detected an offside position—and the goal was disallowed.

At least Jacy can give the all-clear after the game: “I’m fine,” he says with a laugh in an interview with “CazeTV”, adding: “We defenders don’t score goals very often, but when it does happen… well, I just got a little carried away.”

An almost exact repeat of 2012

The unusual accident at Couto Pereira Stadium is not an isolated incident. Back in 2014, Coritiba forward Joel jumped over the advertising board while celebrating a goal against São Paulo and fell into the same tunnel. Images of the Cameroonian suddenly disappearing behind the board went viral around the world.

Hoje o Jacy recriou a icônica cena do atacante camaronês Joel, em 2014.



A diferença é que o gol do Joel, o segundo dele na vitória por 3 a 1 sobre o São Paulo, valeu e ele continuou em campo.



Jacy, infelizmente, foi substituído no início do 2° tempo com dores no tornozelo e o… pic.twitter.com/ladERkzVNJ — Fuh (@gabrielfuh_) August 9, 2026

Twelve years later, Jacy reenacted the scene almost exactly. Even a security guard who had witnessed the incident back then was on site this time as well. Incidentally, the visitors' tunnel remained closed during the second half.

On the field, however, Coritiba still had reason to celebrate. Tiago Cóser had already put the hosts ahead with a header. In the end, Coritiba prevailed 2–1 over Chapecoense, earning three crucial points in Brazil’s Série A. However, Jacy’s bizarre fall is likely to be remembered as the highlight of the evening.