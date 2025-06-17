The football transfer market is buzzing again. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
-
-
Celestini landed in Moscow?
Where is FCB champion coach Fabio Celestini heading? According to rumors, CSKA Moscow is a possible next stop. On Friday, Russian media even reported that Celestini will soon be introduced as the new CSKA coach and has already landed in the Russian capital. CSKA have been looking for a new coach since the end of the season and the dismissal of Marko Nikolic.
-
Mambimbi leaves FCSG
FC St.Gallen and Felix Mambimbi are going their separate ways. The 24-year-old moved from YB to the Espen in the summer of 2023 and scored five goals and six assists in 50 competitive matches. As FCSG wrote in a statement, negotiations for a contract extension have failed.
-
Will FC Luzern lose goalkeeper Loretz?
Borussia Mönchengladbach has apparently put out feelers for FCL goalkeeper Pascal Loretz. This is reported by the "Luzerner Zeitung". In Lucerne, the 22-year-old still has a current contract until 2027 and is the undisputed number 1. In addition, Gladbach already has four goalkeepers in its professional squad - including another Swiss, Jonas Omlin. Omlin's departure is conceivable despite his contract until 2027, as he would probably only be number 2 behind Moritz Nicolas in the coming season.
-
Leverkusen on the verge of signing Liverpool pro Quansah
Bayer Leverkusen are apparently on the verge of signing Jarell Quansah. According to several media reports, the Bundesliga club has already reached a verbal agreement with the 22-year-old central defender from Liverpool FC. Negotiations between the two clubs are also close to being finalized.
Quansah, who could replace Jonathan Tah, who has moved to FC Bayern Munich, is expected to cost around 35 million euros plus bonuses. The professional has played for Liverpool FC since 2008 and is still under contract there until 2029. He has made a total of 58 competitive appearances for the Premier League champions. The 22-year-old is currently playing with the England U21 national team at the European Championships in Slovakia.
-
Wirtz transfer on the home straight
Florian Wirtz, who is already in England for a medical check, is on the verge of a record transfer to Liverpool FC and is set to sign a contract with the English champions until 2030.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package which, according to media reports, could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
-
Frick apparently stays with FC Luzern
As reported by "Blick", Mario Frick will remain coach of FC Luzern for at least another season. Talks with German clubs and Serie A promotion contenders Pisa are said to have failed to reach an agreement. Frick is now said to have decided against a change and should start his fourth pre-season training with FCL on Monday.
-
29-year-old Spaniard becomes coach of Parma
Parma have found a successor for coach Cristian Chivu, who has moved to Inter Milan. The 29-year-old Carlos Cuesta has signed a contract with the club of Swiss midfielder Simon Sohm until the summer of 2027.
It is surprising that the young Spaniard was chosen. Serie A is actually known for placing great value on experience. Cuesta has worked exclusively as an assistant coach, first with the juniors of Atlético Madrid and Juventus Turin. In the last five years, he then worked alongside Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.
-
Xhaka puts pressure on Bayer - Jashari too expensive?
According to a report in the Italian "Gazzetta dello Sport", Granit Xhaka is putting pressure on Leverkusen to allow him to move to Milan. Although the Rossoneri only finished the season in eighth place and, unlike the Werkself, will not be playing on the European football stage next season, the national team captain seems to prefer a move to Italy.
Bayer are facing a major upheaval. Chief defender Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and winger Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) have already left, while the record transfer of exceptional player Florian Wirtz to the Reds is also imminent. Coach Xabi Alonso, who took the team to a new level, has left for Real Madrid.
Xhaka recently called the departures a "big loss". He left open the possibility that he would definitely remain as a key figure in the rebuilding process. "That takes a lot of energy. And I'm no longer 25, I'll be 33 in September," said Xhaka. The club bosses are likely to find good solutions, the Swiss believes: "Whether with me or without me is another question."
Those responsible at Leverkusen remain passive in the matter and have not yet made any public statements. According to the report, Milan's new sporting director Igli Tare has now approached Leverkusen. Milan are said to have offered ten million euros. Although the offer is too low for Bayer, they are willing to talk.
Xhaka still has a long-term contract with the German runners-up until the end of June 2028. In midfield, the Basel player could form a great team with Luka Modric - the long-time Real star is set to join the Rossoneri after the Club World Cup. The duo could be complemented by Valencia's Javi Guerra.
A reported €25 million is being asked for the 22-year-old. Which is still cheaper than the new price tag apparently attached to Ardon Jashari. His employers Bruges want 40 million euros for the Swiss. Although Milan's war chest has been replenished following the departure of Tijjani Reijnders - the Dutchman moved to Man City for just under €60 million - financial excesses are not on the cards, even under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.
-
Williams on the verge of a Barça transfer
Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao will most likely play for Barça in the new season. The European champion could then also form a congenial duo at the club with super talent Lamine Yamal (17). Internally, the 22-year-old is said to have made clear his interest in a move to FC Barcelona.
According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barça are said to have agreed a six-year contract with him. His salary is said to be just under eight million euros.
However, the Catalans must always bear in mind that their financial situation remains tight in order to be able to register the player with La Liga.
-
Sporting Gijon take over Dubasin
After a year on loan at Sporting Gijon, Jonathan Dubasin is joining the Asturians on a permanent deal from FC Basel. The clubs did not disclose the terms of the transfer.
The 25-year-old Spanish winger moved from Albacete to Basel in 2023, where he was unable to establish himself and only played a total of eleven competitive matches.
-
Winterthur brings in Cup hero Brian Beyer
FC Winterthur announces on its channels that it is acquiring center forward Brian Beyer from FC Biel. Beyer will receive a two-year contract.
The 28-year-old Beyer has already shot Yverdon into the Super League. After a stint in France (Annecy) and Germany (Osnabrück), he returned to Switzerland last winter, joining FC Biel in the Promotion League. In the cup final, Beyer converted the penalty against FC Basel to equalize the score at 1:1.
-
Rrudhani and Stankovic leave FC Luzern again
With nine goals and six assists, Donat Rrudhani was one of FC Luzern's top performers last season. The attacking player joined Central Switzerland on loan from YB in the summer of 2024. Despite Rrudhani's strong season, FCL is not exercising its purchase option "due to various discussions and mainly for economic reasons", Head of Sport Remo Mayer is quoted as saying on Lucerne's official X-Channel.
Aleksander Stankovic was also an important part of the Lucerne team. FCL exercised the option to buy the 19-year-old midfielder, but his home club Inter Milan exercised their buy-back right.
-
Barcelona bring in Joan Garcia for the goalkeeper position
FC Barcelona have signed a new goalkeeper. The 24-year-old Joan Garcia joins the Spanish champions from league rivals and city rivals Espanyol.
"A guarantee for the present and the future", according to the club's announcement following the signing of the six-year contract.
Joan Garcia is set to replace the German Marc-André ter Stegen as the regular goalkeeper. According to media reports, ter Stegen is no longer wanted at the club and has been asked to transfer. However, ter Stegen, who still has three years left on his contract with Barcelona, has so far refused to consider a transfer, preferring to face new competition.
-
GC extends contract with home-grown talent
Grasshoppers have extended their contract with Nahom Tesfom until 2027. The 21-year-old central defender is an integral part of the U21 squad and has scored six goals in 32 games. He will complete his pre-season training with the first team, the club announced on Wednesday.
Remo Gaugler, Head of Youth Development at the record champions, is quoted in a statement as follows: "Nahom is a prime example of GC's successful youth development work. His understanding of the game and his tireless commitment make him a very promising talent. We are convinced that he will continue to develop positively."
-
Josias Lukembila joins Sion
FC Sion have signed 25-year-old Josias Lukembila to a four-year contract. Sion are acquiring Lukembila from FC Paris after he was last loaned out to FC Winterthur.
Josias Lukembila was trained as a youth player at Lausanne. He gained his first experience of professional football during three seasons with FC Wil in the Challenge League. He then moved to the French second division club Paris. However, Lukembila did not experience Paris' promotion to Ligue 1, as he was loaned out to FC Winterthur by the Parisians last season.
In Sion, Lukembila signed a contract until 2029. In 26 Super League appearances for FCW, the Vaud native scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
-
Ricardo Moniz has found a new job
FC Zurich dismissed Ricardo Moniz at the end of May after a disappointing season. Moniz took over on an interim basis on April 22, 2024, after assistant coaches Murat Ural and Umberto Romano were dismissed. He was previously employed by FCZ as U21 coach. Just over a month later, after three wins in the first four games, Moniz was given a contract until 2026.
After a good start, the Dutchman was relegated with FCZ - ultimately only finishing 7th in the table. After the last game of the season, Moniz said: "Of course I'll be back, my contract runs for another year". The FCZ managers pulled the rip cord.
The polarizing Moniz has now found a new employer. He will become head coach of AS Trenčín. He has signed a three-year contract with the Slovakian club.
The 61-year-old has already worked at Trenčín once before. Under his management, AS Trenčín almost made it to the group stage of the UEFA Europa League seven years ago. He then left the club at his own request in November 2018.
-
Xavi Simons wants to leave RB Leipzig
According to a media report, Xavi Simons wants to leave RB Leipzig in the upcoming transfer window. According to the portal "The Athletic", the 22-year-old attacking player has informed the Bundesliga club of his desire to leave. There is currently no new status for RB Leipzig regarding the personnel issue, as they had already discussed medium and long-term plans immediately after the end of the season, the club announced on request.
Simons came to Leipzig on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 and was signed permanently for 50 million in January. Despite scoring ten goals and providing nine assists, the Dutch international was the second-highest scorer and was unable to avoid missing out on the international starting places.
Leipzig are not currently in talks with the player. According to media reports, the Saxons are looking at a transfer fee of at least 70 million euros, as Simons' contract is valid until the end of June 2027.
-
Tom Gaal moves to FC St.Gallen
FCSG is strengthening its central defense. Tom Gaal moves to eastern Switzerland on a free transfer from SSV Ulm (recently relegated from the Bundesliga 2). The 24-year-old has signed a contract until 2027.
"Tom is strong in tackles, has a clean technique and is athletically at a very stable level. We are convinced that we can develop him further and are delighted that we were able to convince him to join our club," FCSG Sporting Director Roger Stilz was quoted as saying in the club's press release.
Gaal came through the youth ranks at Borussia Mönchengladbach. He was a starter at Ulm and made it to the 2nd Bundesliga in 23/24. He made 21 appearances last season, scoring one goal and registering three assists.
-
Filippo Inzaghi becomes coach of Palermo
Former Italian international striker Filippo Inzaghi will coach Palermo in Serie B from next season. As the second division club announced, the 51-year-old has signed a multi-year contract.
Last season, Filippo Inzaghi led Pisa back to Serie A for the first time in over 30 years before announcing his departure a few days ago. According to media reports, Palermo are said to have paid around one million euros to buy Inzaghi out of his contract in Tuscany.
Under "Super Pippo", world champion with Italy in 2006, the Sicilians, who belong to the City Football Group around Manchester City, are set to return to Serie A.
-
Alioune Ndoye will not stay at Servette
Alioune Ndoye is leaving Servette Geneva after just six months despite performing well. The purchase option for the 23-year-old Senegalese player was not exercised, the club announced.
The striker, who was signed on loan from the Latvian league, scored six goals in just under 450 Super League minutes.
-
Bayern dredge up Williams - but he wants to go to Barça
According to transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona currently have the best chances in the poker game for Nico Williams. According to them, the Spanish international from Athletic Bilbao would prefer to move to the Catalans.
However, Barça must now check whether a transfer is even feasible and whether Williams could be registered. If Barça get the green light, nothing should stand in the way of the transfer. Bayern, Arsenal and Chelsea are also very interested in the 22-year-old winger - and would continue to argue if Barça are unable to buy Williams.
-
First meeting planned between Xhaka advisor and Milan
Is Granit Xhaka moving to AC Milan? The rumor is getting hotter and hotter. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, there will be a meeting between Xhaka's advisor and representatives of AC Milan in the next few days. An offer has not yet been made and Leverkusen are said to be keen to keep the national team captain.
However, Xhaka recently indicated that he does not necessarily want to be part of the major upheaval that Leverkusen are currently undergoing. "I've already experienced upheaval at Arsenal in 2019. Something like that takes strength. And I'm no longer 25 years old, I'll soon be 33."
-
GC says goodbye to ten players
GC is undergoing a radical change. As GC writes in a press release, no fewer than 10 players are leaving the club. Alain Sutter seems to be cleaning up the store. The cooperation with Sonny Kittel, Manuel Kuttin, Giotto Morandi, Tsiy Ndenge, Ayumu Seko and Pascal Schürpf has been terminated. In addition, the loan contracts of Adama Bojang, Nestory Irankunda, Bryan Lasme and Noah Persson are coming to an end. They are all returning to their home clubs.
-
Will Zeidler take over in Lausanne?
According to information from blue Sport, Lausanne-Sport has already found the successor to Ludovic Magnin (going to FC Basel). Everything points to Peter Zeidler taking over and returning to the Super League after a brief adventure at VfL Bochum, where he was sacked in October last year after a poor start to the season.
-
Wirtz to be presented to Liverpool on Friday
The record transfer of German international Florian Wirtz to Liverpool FC is moving ever closer. According to a report by "The Athletic", the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen is set to complete the obligatory medical check with the English champions this Friday. The only thing missing after that is the signing of the contract.
Both clubs have long since agreed on a transfer fee package, which according to media reports could be worth up to 150 million euros including a fixed sum and bonus payments. This would make Wirtz the most expensive transfer in Bundesliga and Premier League history. Only for the two strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has Paris Saint-Germain paid two even higher transfer fees to date.
-
Several departures at FCZ
FCZ sporting director Milos Malenovic announced on Monday the departures of loan players Mounir Chouiar and Juan José Perea, for whom the purchase option has not been exercised. In addition, the contract with Rodrigo Conceição was terminated by mutual agreement.
The loan returns of Nikola Katic and Nemanja Tosic are also unlikely to continue. "It looks like Katic will be leaving. We have several offers on the table," says Malenovic. With Tosic, it is also not yet entirely clear what will happen next, "but it looks like a transfer for him too". There is likely to be a lot of activity on the FCZ transfer market in the coming weeks.
-
Magnin new FCB coach
The sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops for a few days now, and now it's official: Ludovic Magnin is leaving Lausanne-Sport to become the new coach of FC Basel. He succeeds double coach Fabio Celestini, who has left the club at his own request after one and a half years. Magnin signs a two-year contract with FCB.
-
