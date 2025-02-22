Fabio Celestini and Xherdan Shaqiri: a perfect match. "I love this guy," reveals the FCB coach on blue Sport. The love between the two also includes spats.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "We're nasty to each other on the pitch," says Fabio Celestini about Xherdan Shaqiri.

Since Shaqiri's return in August 2024, FCB has been playing with the best in the Super League again.

At blue Sport, Celestini praises Shaqiri, who does everything he can to win. Show more

Fabio Celestini is full of praise for Xherdan Shaqiri. In August 2024, the attacking player returned to his youth club on the knee of the Rhine. After some initial difficulties, Shaqiri has hit the ground running in the Super League. He has contributed eight goals and eleven assists for FCB in the Super League this season.

"I love this guy," says Celestini on blue Sport. A guy he first had to learn to love. When Shaqiri arrived in late summer, Celestini did not yet know his new protégé on a personal level. In the meantime, the two have become a well-coordinated team. "He's a fantastic player, but an even better person."

Emotions and ambition

Sometimes the sparks fly between Celestini and Shaqiri. "On the pitch, we're nasty to each other," Celestini says of the FCB figurehead. "I love that more than a very calm guy. Shaq is very transparent. A lot of emotion, a lot of passion."

Like Celestini, Shaqiri only has victory in mind. "He wants to win, win, win." Shaqiri stands up to everyone when it comes to winning.

There was no question for Celestini that he would promote Shaqiri to captain in January. The winter break was the perfect time to hand over the armband to the 33-year-old. "He showed all his qualities and leadership on the pitch. It was absolutely clear that Shaq had to be our captain."

Shaqiri will also lead the Bebbi onto the pitch as captain on Saturday evening. FCB will face St.Gallen away from home and will be looking to regain the lead in the table, at least temporarily, with a win. blue Sport will broadcast the game live, kick-off is at 8.30pm.