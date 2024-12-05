FCB coach criticizes his stars Celestini disappointed despite victory: "That wasn't my team"

FC Basel beat Sion on penalties to advance to the quarter-finals of the Swiss Cup. However, FCB coach Fabio Celestini is not at all satisfied with his team's performance.

After the penalty shoot-out win against Sion, however, Fabio Celestini is less than enthusiastic about his team's performance.

"We could have lost 1:5," said the FCB coach. Show more

FC Basel lead the Super League table and advance to the Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday. Plenty of reason to be happy - you might think. But Fabio Celestini is anything but enthusiastic about his team after the penalty shoot-out win against Sion.

Although FCB took an early lead through a Shaqiri free-kick, Sion were able to turn the game around before the break and led until shortly before the end of the 90 minutes. It was not until the 86th minute that Anton Kade was able to save the Basel team from going into extra time. It finally came down to a penalty shoot-out, where Marwin Hitz became the big hero with two penalty saves.

At the post-match press conference, Celestini made it clear that he had lacked consistency and mentality. "I really can't understand that. We take the lead after five minutes and then?", the FCB coach was quoted as saying by "20 Minuten". "We completely lost our heads. That shouldn't happen."

"Big disappointment"

His team was lucky that Sion only scored two goals. Celestini: "We could have lost this game 1:5." His words towards his stars are correspondingly harsh: "It was a big disappointment. That wasn't my team."

The FCB coach expects a reaction from Shaqiri and Co. in the next game. It goes on blow by blow. On Sunday, the Bebbi host St.Gallen and want to defend their place at the top of the Super League table.

