In the football talk "Heimspiel", Basel coach Fabio Celestini explains why he doesn't read media reports about himself and how it feels when rumors emerge that his club is talking to other coaches.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk Heimspiel, FCB coach Fabio Celestini explains why he doesn't read media reports about himself.

Despite internal doubts at FC Basel, Celestini confidently led his team to the championship and will be in the cup final on Sunday.

Whether he will continue at FCB will most likely be decided next Monday - a return to Spain to his favorite club Getafe is considered a possible scenario. Show more

After his successful playing career, Fabio Celestini first spent two years in the world of football as an assistant. He has been working as a head coach in Swiss football since 2015. First at Lausanne-Sport (until 2018), then at Lugano (until 2019), at Lucerne (until 2021) and for six games at Sion (Novem. 2022 to February 2023). The Frenchman has been on the touchline at FC Basel since the end of October 2023.

What he didn't do at every stop? Read the newspaper. "I don't read. I'm a very sensitive person," said the 49-year-old in the football talk show Heimspiel. "When I read something from people who have no idea what happens in training or in the dressing room, but then only see those 90 minutes on the pitch and criticize ..."

The advantages of the Celestini method

The work of the press people is right and not a problem, that's their job, says the master coach, who is still aiming for the double with FCB this Sunday in the Cup final against Biel. "But my job is not to read reviews," says Celestini. His job is to talk to the staff and players, analyze games and look for solutions, Celestini sums up.

This approach has the advantage that he can approach a press conference neutrally and calmly: "As a coach, you can get your message across better this way." If you read everything, you can't approach a press conference neutrally. "That's impossible," Celestini emphasizes. That's why he was looking for a way to support himself.

"I'm very sensitive - if I read something critical of Zubi ...", he teases in the direction of Pascal Zuberbühler. The blue Sport expert can well understand Celestini's attitude: "Whether player or coach - if things don't go well, you'll be criticized in the media, then you'll hear about it somehow."

Talks with potential successors were "not nice to hear"

Celestini has also applied the Vogel-Strauss method this season. Although Basel was already in first place in the spring, the FCB managers were still in talks with coaching candidates in March. Presenter Stefan Eggli wants to know how they deal with such news.

"It's not nice to hear, but my job is to coach. What good does it do me if I have to think about my club talking to other coaches?" summarized Celestini. Despite these circumstances, Celestini was not deterred and was able to wrap up the championship with his team.

It will soon be decided whether Celestini and the club will continue their successful collaboration beyond the summer. Getafe may be a club that would be a dream destination for Celestini.

"Daniel Stucki (FCB sporting director - editor's note) and I have to think about everything that has happened in these 19 incredible months. On Monday, June 2, in the afternoon after the cup final, we have planned a meeting," Celestini says in the internal podcast "Achzädreyenünzig". At this meeting, it will be decided whether Celestini, who took over FC Basel at the bottom of the table when he took office, will continue. One thing is clear: Celestini's departure would be a great loss - for FC Basel, but also for the Super League.

Home game as a podcast