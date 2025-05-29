Will Granit Xhaka return to FCB? With his statements at his brother Taulant's farewell at the Joggeli, he himself heated up the rumor mill. Dominik Schmid and Fabio Celestini talk about it in the football talk show "Heimspiel".

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka sent FCB fans into ecstasy with his allusion to a return to Basel.

Dominik Schmid and Fabio Celestini talk about Xhaka in the football talk Heimspiel.

Coach Celestini would be delighted to see the national team captain return. Show more

"One Xhaka is leaving, but soon the other will be here again," says Granit Xhaka in front of the Muttenzer Curve on Saturday evening at the last championship match.

The last game of the Super League season is also Taulant Xhaka's last league game as a professional. His brother Granit is on hand for his farewell and really gets the Joggeli going.

"The stadium went wild. It was shaking," says Dominik Schmid in the "Heimspiel". Nevertheless, the full-back is cautiously confident. "Anyone who has a bit of football sense and looks at how Granit is playing at the moment knows that it's not that far yet this summer." He was surprised by the national team captain's statement.

Xhaka's words are sinking in with FCB fans. Basel are now dreaming of a return for the 135-time international. "We can use every Xhaka," Schmid quotes his club colleague Albian Ajeti.

Doors are open for Xhaka

Whether this summer or later: the doors at FCB are open for the midfield engine. "I always have room for such a player," says FCB coach Fabio Celestini. After Xherdan Shaqiri, who shot the league to pieces, the coach would welcome Xhaka's return.

It is now 13 years since Xhaka last wore the FCB shirt. In July 2012, he left the Rheinknie for Mönchengladbach as a double winner.

Next Sunday, FCB can crown their championship-winning season with victory in the Cup. Basel last won the double in 2017.

