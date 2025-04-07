FC Basel has a good chance of winning the double, but rumors of a change of coach are doing the rounds. Is Fabio Celestini really about to quit? FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki gives blue Sport his opinion.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabio Celestini has led FC Basel from the bottom of the table to the top. FCB now has a good chance of winning the double. Nevertheless, there are rumors of an imminent change of coach.

According to media reports, the relationship between the team and the coach is more than just a little strained.

FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki comments on the rumors on blue Sport and backs Celestini. The coach himself says: "I love my players." Show more

According to consistent media reports , the name Fabio Celestini is currently being hotly debated at FC Basel. "Despite his leading position, coach Fabio Celestini is shaking badly," writes Blick. There are "all indications that the coach will be finished by the end of the season at the latest", according to the "Basler Zeitung".

The reports are surprising, especially as Celestini has not only stabilized FCB since his arrival in October 2023, but has also made them a title contender again. Basel leads the Super League with seven rounds to go and is in the cup semi-finals.

Despite this, the relationship between the team and the coach is said to be more than a little strained, according to the newspapers. Celestini's contract runs until 2026, but the media are suggesting that he will part ways after the current season at the latest. Both "Blick" and "Basler Zeitung" do not rule out the possibility of a change of coach even in the final sprint of the season.

"We are happy that Celestini is our coach"

FCB sporting director Daniel Stucki takes it in his stride. "That's football business. We have to deal with it. There's always speculation. But it's clear to us that Fabio Celestini is doing a top job. It would be strange if we were to change anything," he clarified on Sunday ahead of the top match against Lugano (2:0).

"We're in the mix for the title, that's the goal for the whole club. Of course we don't just talk to each other in soft tones, it's always constructive. We are proud of our coach and our team," continued Stucki. The head of sport also sees positive sides to the rumors. "We have a wide reach, we generate the most clicks. I don't think that puts a strain on the team and the coach."

Sporting director Daniel Stucki (right) backs coach Fabio Celestini. Keystone

The club management has also made it clear to Celestini in recent days that his person is not up for discussion at the club. "It is absolutely our plan to end the season with him," said Stucki. "We are happy that Celestini is our coach."

Celestini: "I also argue with my wife and still love her"

Celestini himself also commented on the rumors after the win against Lugano. He doesn't have to answer them, says the coach, but he does: "Anyone spreading these rumors should come to training. Then he'll see how things are going for us in Basel. We stick together and are an incredible team."

The coach admits that things are not always harmonious at FCB. "Sometimes we argue too. But I also argue with my wife and I still love her. I also love my players and this club," says Celestini. "We are now top of the table. I can't do anything about these stories. It's just a bit of a shame because it doesn't correspond to reality."

The reality is that Basel now have a four-point lead over their rivals with seven rounds to go. And Celestini has provided plenty of arguments in recent weeks to avoid being sacked.