Fabio Celestini is the new coach in Russia - and rejects criticism. IMAGO/SNA

Fabio Celestini, who recently moved from FC Basel to ZSKA Moscow, is unimpressed by the criticism from Switzerland and talks about his experiences in Russia.

Fabio Celestini's move from Switzerland to Russia has caused a stir. The former FC Basel coach decided to take over ZSKA Moscow despite Russia waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and Russian clubs being banned from international competitions. Despite these circumstances, Celestini has taken up residence with the army club in Moscow.

At a press conference after a test match against Amkal Moscow, which ZSKA won 4:0, Celestini commented for the first time on the reactions from Switzerland. He emphasized that he was not interested in the criticism from the "tabloid press". "I ignore criticism that doesn't relate to sport," said the former international. "I accept criticism of football, but not of other things."

Return to Switzerland could result in prison

Celestini also reported that he had settled in well in Moscow. The club has provided him with numerous supporters who help him both in training and in everyday life. "ZSKA has proven to be a great club," he explained. His previous knowledge of Moscow, which he had acquired through previous visits as a player and tourist, had also helped him. He also plans to learn Russian, even though he finds the language complex: "I've already learned a few words," said Celestini.

Another aspect of his move is the fact that Celestini cannot return to Switzerland while he is under contract with ZSKA due to the sanctions. A breach of this rule could result in a prison sentence of up to five years. Despite these restrictions, Celestini has decided to embark on the adventure in Russia.

