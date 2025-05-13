When Fabio Celestini took over at FC Basel in October 2023, FCB was in last place. Now the Bebbi are celebrating the championship title. Celestini is celebrated as a hero - but how much longer will he be in Basel?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabio Celestini has led FC Basel to the championship title. However, there have recently been rumors of an imminent change of coach.

A few months ago, Celestini made it clear in a Spanish newspaper that he would like to work in a top league one day and that his time in Switzerland will probably soon be over.

However, blue Sport expert Marco Streller believes that Celestini would only leave FCB if he received a very good offer: "I can well imagine that he wants to try to get into the Champions League with Basel." Show more

Fabio Celestini led FC Basel from the very bottom to the very top in one and a half years. Nevertheless, rumors were circulating in April that the coach could leave FCB after this season. Several newspapers reported that everything pointed to Celestini's imminent departure - and that a successor, Peter Zeidler, was already in place.

The club management always denied the rumors. They repeatedly emphasized that they were very satisfied with the coach's work. Celestini himself could not understand why he was being questioned. His team pulled through in the final spurt of the season and secured the championship title. Basel is also the heavy favorite in the cup final against third division side Biel - so it smells a lot like winning the double.

But let's remember: when FC Basel last won the double eight years ago, Urs Fischer was sent packing. Today, however, the situation is completely different. A different club management is at work, Celestini, unlike Fischer back then, still has a year left on his contract and if one side wants a change, it is more likely to be the coach.

Celestini makes no secret of the fact that he would like to work in one of the five big leagues one day. He said as much in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "Marca" in the fall :"I think I've come to the end of my time in Switzerland."

Streller believes he will stay at FCB

Is the 49-year-old's time in Basel really coming to an end? "He has the dream of working in Spain, Italy or France. That will come true at some point. But I think he would have to get a very good offer for him to leave FC Basel," said blue Sport expert Marco Streller in the "Sport kompakt" program.

He added: "I can also well imagine that he wants to try to get into the Champions League with Basel." FCB will only have to overcome one hurdle in the play-offs. "The chance is there to get into the top flight. That would certainly appeal to him too."

blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni is also certain that Celestini will make the move abroad sooner or later. But it doesn't necessarily have to be Spain, where Celestini played for Levante and Getafe and enjoys an excellent reputation.

"He was also captain at Olympique Marseille. I could also imagine him moving to a top club in France," says Böni. "If he were to leave, it would be important for FCB that the offer comes relatively early so that Basel can plan early."