FC Basel and champion coach Fabio Celestini are going their separate ways. This was announced by FCB on Friday evening. According to blue Sport information, Ludovic Magnin is to succeed Celestini.

What has been rumored for weeks is now a fact: the championship-winning coach is leaving FC Basel. As the Basel team announced in a press release, Celestini is leaving the club at his own request.

In one and a half seasons, the 49-year-old has led FCB from the relegation battle to the double. During the championship season, there had been rumors for some time that Celestini was considering a departure abroad.

It is not yet officially known who will succeed him. According to information from blue Sport, Ludovic Magnin is in pole position to take over.

