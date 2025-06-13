  1. Residential Customers
Champion coach is gone Celestini leaves FC Basel - is Magnin coming?

Luca Betschart

13.6.2025

Fabio Celestini leaves FC Basel as champion and cup winner.
Picture: Keystone

FC Basel and champion coach Fabio Celestini are going their separate ways. This was announced by FCB on Friday evening. According to blue Sport information, Ludovic Magnin is to succeed Celestini.

13.06.2025, 16:44

13.06.2025, 17:08

What has been rumored for weeks is now a fact: the championship-winning coach is leaving FC Basel. As the Basel team announced in a press release, Celestini is leaving the club at his own request.

Chronology of a mini-eraHow Fabio Celestini turned FC Basel from bottom of the table to double winners

In one and a half seasons, the 49-year-old has led FCB from the relegation battle to the double. During the championship season, there had been rumors for some time that Celestini was considering a departure abroad.

It is not yet officially known who will succeed him. According to information from blue Sport, Ludovic Magnin is in pole position to take over.

Lausanne coach is the preferred candidateFCB boss Degen wants to snatch Magnin as new coach

