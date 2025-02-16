Fabio Celestini is on course for the championship with FC Basel ahead of the final spurt of the season. Looking ahead to the clash against former club Lausanne, the 49-year-old reveals what he does differently at FCB and explains: "Players don't learn much in perfect training."

No time? blue News summarizes for you Contrary to expectations, FC Basel is in the championship race this season.

Coach Fabio Celestini reveals to blue Sport what he has changed about his style and that he no longer wants to see "perfect training sessions".

"The players don't learn much in a perfect training session," says Celestini, and at FCB he believes that the players have to think a lot for themselves instead.

In an interview with blue Sport, Basel coach Fabio Celestini reminisces about earlier times and reveals that he has changed his coaching style in many areas since joining Lausanne-Sport (2015 to 2018). The 49-year-old has changed a lot on the training pitch in particular.

"My training is no longer the same. Before, it was much more analytical. I wanted the training to be perfect. Now I've understood that players don't learn much in perfect training. That's the problem," Celestini reveals to blue Sport (see video above).

The solution? He now allows a lot more play. "We no longer dictate the solution, they have to think a lot themselves," says Celestini. "Now we have a lot of training sessions that may not be perfect, but the players have learned a lot. I am convinced that this is the right way to go."

Different relationships, same style of play

His personality has also changed over the years. "I'm much calmer and my relationship with the players is different," reveals the Lausanne native. He can now also leave the training to his staff. That wasn't possible before, but now he has a better overview. "I can see more myself," says Celestini.

What hasn't changed is his attacking style of football. "I always want to see my team attacking. My staff tell me: 'Calm down, we also have to defend'. But I want to see my team having fun on the pitch and not just defending," laughs Celestini, but is adamant: "No matter where and no matter against which opponent, we play with our idea."

