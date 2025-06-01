Fabio Celestini has led FC Basel from last place to winning the double in just one and a half years. Despite a contract until 2026, the question remains: will Celestini still be FCB coach next season? "I have to think about it," he says.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you First the championship title, now the cup win: Fabio Celestini is celebrated as a hero in Basel. But will the double coach stay at FCB? Or will he move abroad?

"I have to analyze everything now and think carefully about what happens next," says Celestini after winning the Cup final.

His contract still runs until 2026, but rumors of a move to Spain in particular are doing the rounds. Celestini clarifies: "I don't have an offer." The future of the club is important to him. Show more

When Fabio Celestini took over in Basel in October 2023, FCB was at the bottom of the Super League table. Now, a year and a half later, Basel has won the double. In recent months, there have been repeated rumors of a possible departure at the end of the season and a move to Spain.

Celestini always said that he wanted to concentrate on the final spurt of the season and that he would then decide after the season what to do next. A decision as to whether he will stay or go will not be made immediately after the Cup final win. But soon.

"Tomorrow I will review my 20 months in Basel. A lot has happened in that time, especially positive things. When I signed for Basel on October 31, 2023, the day of my 47th birthday, I never thought I would win the double 20 months later," said the coach. "Now I have to analyze everything and think carefully about what to do next. I'll meet with head of sport Daniel Stucki on Monday to discuss everything."

"I'm not thinking about any other club"

If he stays in Basel, Celestini would have the chance to play in the Champions League next season. As champions, Basel are in the play-offs and would only have to clear one more hurdle to reach the top flight. In the event of defeat, the consolation of the Europa League would remain. However, it is also no secret that Celestini dreams of playing in a top league. He has been repeatedly linked with Getafe. As a professional, he played for the Spanish club between 2005 and 2010.

Basel coach and double hero: Fabio Celestini. Keystone

What's the story? "I don't have an offer. I don't have to worry about that right now," says the 49-year-old. "I have a contract with FCB until 2026. I'm only thinking about Basel, not any other club. What's best for the future? What's best for the club? That's the most important thing, and we have to think about that carefully now."

Shaqiri: "Celestini already has legendary status in Basel"

Dominik Schmid would very much like to continue with Celestini. "He took us over in last place and led us to the double. I think every player hopes he stays," he says. Xherdan Shaqiri is also hoping to stay. "Of course I hope so. But we know how things work in football. We have to accept everything," said the FCB star.

He continued: "Fabio has achieved great things at FCB and will remain in the history books, no matter what happens. He won the double, not many coaches have managed that, so he already has legendary status. I'm very grateful that Fabio has helped me and the whole team so much."