Daizen Maeda (left) fires Celtic Glasgow to the league title (archive image) KEYSTONE

Celtic Glasgow overcame leaders Heart of Midlothian on a dramatic final matchday. Thanks to a 3:1 victory, the team is now the sole record champion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Japanese striker Daizen Maeda was the hero at Celtic Park, which was packed with over 60,000 fans. He scored the winning goal in the 88th minute after the home team had been running around unsuccessfully for a long time. The fact that the goal was initially disallowed due to an alleged offside, but was awarded after a video review, added further drama to the match.

Hearts had previously taken the lead in the 43rd minute through captain Lawrence Shankland. However, they had to concede the equalizer before the half-time whistle following a handball penalty. The visitors withstood the home team's pressure for a long time in the second half, but were ultimately beaten. The last goal was scored into the empty net after the Hearts goalie had rushed forward during a corner.

The ensuing stampede forced the visitors to leave the pitch in a hurry, leaving a bitter aftertaste to the title win.

It was Celtic's fifth title in a row, their 14th in the last 15 seasons and their 56th league title overall. The club thus overtook city rivals Rangers (55 titles) and is now alone at the top of the all-time league table.

On the other hand, Hearts missed out on the sensation in bitter fashion. The team from Edinburgh had played an outstanding season and collected 80 points in 38 rounds - which was just not enough in the end. This means that since 1985 and Aberdeen FC's title win, the Scottish champions have always come from Glasgow.