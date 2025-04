Brendan Rodgers leads Celtic to the next championship title. Keystone

Celtic Glasgow win the Scottish Championship for the 13th time in the last 14 years.

After the fifth-last round of the season and the 5-0 win at Dundee United, Brendan Rodgers' team can no longer be caught.

In the all-time rankings, Celtic caught up with Glasgow Rangers with their 55th title. The last time one of the two Glasgow clubs was not champion was in 1985, when coaching icon Alex Ferguson led Aberdeen to the title.