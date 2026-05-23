Celtic coach Martin O'Neill and his team secured the 22nd double in the club's history Keystone

Celtic Glasgow also won the Cup a week after the championship. Coach Martin O'Neill's team beat second division side Dunfermline 3-1 in the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Dunfermline had qualified for the final thanks in part to a win against last year's cup winners Aberdeen.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, Belgium's Arne Engels and Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho scored at Glasgow's Hampden Park before the underdogs scored a consolation goal in the final quarter of an hour.

In the last 15 years, 30 of 45 national titles (championship, cup and league cup) have gone to record champions Celtic Glasgow, who now have 43 cup wins and 56 league titles. Arch-rivals Rangers have 34 cup wins and 55 league titles.