  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Double winners Celtic Glasgow win the Scottish Cup for the 43rd time

SDA

23.5.2026 - 17:56

Celtic coach Martin O'Neill and his team secured the 22nd double in the club's history
Celtic coach Martin O'Neill and his team secured the 22nd double in the club's history
Keystone

Celtic Glasgow also won the Cup a week after the championship. Coach Martin O'Neill's team beat second division side Dunfermline 3-1 in the final.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2026, 17:56

23.05.2026, 18:02

Dunfermline had qualified for the final thanks in part to a win against last year's cup winners Aberdeen.

Japan's Daizen Maeda, Belgium's Arne Engels and Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho scored at Glasgow's Hampden Park before the underdogs scored a consolation goal in the final quarter of an hour.

In the last 15 years, 30 of 45 national titles (championship, cup and league cup) have gone to record champions Celtic Glasgow, who now have 43 cup wins and 56 league titles. Arch-rivals Rangers have 34 cup wins and 55 league titles.

More from the department

"Not fair"Hoeness criticizes Nagelsmann for communication with the World Cup goalies

Bremen receive 15 million. Freiburg signs German U21 national goalkeeper Backhaus

Bremen receive 15 millionFreiburg signs German U21 national goalkeeper Backhaus

"Everything comes from God"Will Inter loanee Maja Jelcic fire YB to the league title?