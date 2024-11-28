Nati striker Zeki Amdouni scores his first ever goal in the top flight to give Benfica victory in Monaco. It's not the only action worth seeing on Champions League Wednesday. Here are the scenes of the evening.

Luca Betschart

Amdouni shoots Benfica to victory

The scene of the evening from a Swiss perspective: substitute Zeki Amdouni scored in the 88th minute to give Benfica Lisbon a 3-2 victory in Monaco. It is Amdouni's first ever Champions League goal.

Embolo unlucky with the post

Monaco were still leading at the break and even had a great chance to make it 2-0 through Breel Embolo shortly after the break, but Embolo only hit the post from close range. Shortly afterwards, the fine lead was gone.

Girona's Martín misses a thousand percent chance

In the away game at Sturm Graz, some Girona players are probably already celebrating the supposed 1-0 lead. But Martín missed a goal in the 23rd minute that seemed certain. After strong preparatory work from Bryan Gil, the Spaniard gets the ball free at the second post - and manages the feat of firing the ball over the bar from just under three meters out. In the end, the Catalans lost 1-0.

Slapstick own goal at Celtic Park

Cameron Carter-Vickers completely loses his bearings in his own penalty area and plays the ball into his own goal. At least the Scots manage to draw 1-1 at the end.

Martinez saves Aston Villa with a big save

Aston Villa still have the best chance of qualifying directly for the round of 16 after their 0-0 draw against Juventus. And Emiliano Martinez showed why he was recently named best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or gala.

PSV with a late turnaround - including a dream goal

For a long time, it looked like an away win for Shaktar Donetsk in Eindhoven. The Ukrainians led 2:0 until the 87th minute, when Malik Tillmann put in a great performance to equalize with a brace within three minutes. The second strike is a real dream goal! But it got even better: Ricardo Pepi even made it 3:2 for the Dutch in the 95th minute.

Mbappé and Salah miss penalties

The crunch game of the evening between Liverpool and Real Madrid ends with a 2:0 victory for the English side. The two missed penalties by superstars Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah will probably be remembered.

Dortmund win in Zagreb - Kobel is highly satisfied

BVB win 3:0 at Dinamo Zagreb. Gregor Kobel is satisfied with his Dortmund team's performance in an interview after the game.