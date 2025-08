Leaves GC for Belgium: defender Maksim Paskotsi sda

The Grasshoppers are losing one of their few remaining experienced players. Estonian central defender Maksim Paskotsi is moving to KAA Gent in Belgium's top division.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the Super League club, the transfer fee has not been disclosed and Paskotsi's contract would have been valid for another year.

The 22-year-old Estonian international was a regular in the GC defense and played 61 competitive matches in the last two seasons. The Grasshoppers have lost their first two games of the season.