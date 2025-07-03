Friedrich Dürrenmatt (1921-1990) was fascinated by football throughout his life. The Centre Dürrenmatt in Neuchâtel is now dedicating an exhibition to this side of the author and artist - not without reason at the same time as Switzerland is hosting the Women's European Football Championship. (archive picture) Keystone

Friedrich Dürrenmatt's fascination with football was reflected in his art and literature. The Centre Dürrenmatt in Neuchâtel is taking this as an opportunity for an exhibition that is also an allusion to the Women's European Football Championship.

The author and artist Friedrich Dürrenmatt (1921-1990) moved to Neuchâtel in the early 1950s. The local football club Xamax became his favorite team. Dürrenmatt watched the Xamax games from his terrace in the Vallon de l'Ermitage - with a telescope. This unusual perspective was reflected in both his literature and his paintings.

Against this backdrop, the exhibition "Friedrich Dürrenmatt - Football" is now opening at the Dürrenmatt Center in Neuchâtel (CDN). The exhibition is part of the CDN's 25th anniversary program, and it is no coincidence that it is being launched at the start of the Women's European Football Championship.

Humor, irony and bite

Among other things, the extremely humorous caricatures of football players are on display. Dürrenmatt was biting with his text "The Fattened Cross". This political parable on patriotism and the Swiss military can be read in the second volume of his monumental work "Fabrics", which was published posthumously in 1990. In it, Dürrenmatt caricatures Swiss history using the fictional football club "F.C. Helvetia 1291": from the club's humble beginnings to its defeat at Marignano in 1515 and its heyday with victories against F.C. Habsburg and F.C. Burgundy.

Dürrenmatt wrote the text against the backdrop of the initiative to abolish the army in 1989. He supported the initiative and his text reflects his political opinion. Theater man Omar Porras has written a play of the same name based on this text, which is now being performed in Dürrenmatt's office at the CDN (19-21.09.).

Football and theater

Dürrenmatt drew fundamental parallels between football and theater: the football pitch as a stage, the players as actors. "As an attentive observer and football fan, he reveals the relationship between sport and his own theater work in a subtle, ironic way," wrote the CDN.

"Friedrich Dürrenmatt - Football" can be seen until November 9. The exhibition features paintings, drawings and literary works by Friedrich Dürrenmatt. They are accompanied by works by Johanna Cartier, Paulo Catrica, Arthur Debert, Pedro Lenz, This Lüscher, Gianni Motti, Philémon Otth and Barthélémy Toguo. Photographs and archive material from Xamax are also on display.