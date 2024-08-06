  1. Residential Customers
Change in the club management CEO of FC Basel soon to be gone - contract with Kauffmann not extended

Linus Hämmerli

6.8.2024

FC Basel is facing a change in its operational management.
FC Basel is facing a change in its operational management.
KEYSTONE

FC Basel announced a change in the club's management on Tuesday evening. CEO Chris Kauffmann will be leaving the club. His contract, which runs until October 2024, will not be extended.

6.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel and CEO Chris Kauffmann have decided "by mutual agreement" not to extend the expiring contract.
  • Kauffmann joined FCB in fall 2022 and his contract is still valid until October 2024.
  • The club has not decided who will take over as CEO. Information on the next steps will be provided in due course.
Show more

FC Basel and CEO Chris Kauffmann are going their separate ways. "By mutual agreement, the expiring contract will not be extended", FCB announced on Tuesday evening.

Kauffmann's contract expires in October 2024. He joined FCB in the fall of 2022, where he became CEO last March.

A successor is not yet known. Kauffmann is currently on vacation, after which he will continue in his role at the club "until further notice". FCB will communicate the next steps in due course.

