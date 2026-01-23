Moïne Chaabani is the new coach of the Tunisian national team. The 45-year-old succeeds Hervé Renard.

The Frenchman had taken over the North African team following their 1-5 loss to Sweden in their first World Cup match and the dismissal of Sabri Lamouchi.

Chaabani has signed a four-year contract, the association announced on Tuesday. He won the African Champions League in 2018 and 2019 with Espérance Sportive de Tunis. Most recently, he coached the Moroccan club Renaissance Sportive de Berkane.