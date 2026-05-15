Aarau beat Vaduz in a direct duel - on Friday it will be clear who will be promoted directly Keystone

On Friday, Challenge League leaders Aarau face Yverdon-Sport, while Vaduz play Wil. Aarau or Vaduz - one of the two teams will be promoted directly, the other will contest the barrage. The showdown can be streamed live via blue Zoom from 20:00.

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FC Vaduz have led the Challenge League table since November 2025. Despite a good season, FC Aarau had to make do with second place for around six months. That changed on the penultimate matchday.

Goal in stoppage time makes Aarau the leaders

The two promotion contenders met at the Rheinpark Stadium in Vaduz last Monday. The hosts went into the game with a two-point lead. Even a draw would have made promotion difficult for Aarau - and an Aarau defeat would have ensured Liechtenstein's promotion.

But deep into stoppage time, the starting position for the final matchday changed after all. After a counter-attack, David Acquah scored to make it 2:1. "That's a stupid move that simply shouldn't happen to us," said Vaduz coach Marc Schneider after the game.

The voices on the other side were of the opposite opinion: "The emotions are unbelievable. There's no stopping it," said a delighted Aarau coach Bruno Iacopetta. "I'm delighted for him personally, but also for our fantastic fans and the whole club. This game was simply incredible."

Is there a reckoning on Friday?

For both teams, everything is now at stake on the final matchday of the season. However, Aarau are clearly in the better position at the Brügglifeld. A win against Yverdon-Sport, who are currently third in the table, will secure promotion regardless of the result of Vaduz, who face Wil away from home.

Blue News will stream the showdown live via blue Zoom. The run-up to the final matchday of the Challenge League starts at 20:00.

Brunello Iacopetta's team will avoid the barrage even in the event of a draw, provided Vaduz play Wil to a draw at most. And in the event of a defeat, the barrage can also be avoided if Vaduz also lose.

The situation is different if the Liechtenstein side win and Aarau fail to pick up any points. Vaduz will then be in the Super League. And if Vaduz draw and Aarau lose, the Liechtensteiners would be promoted directly with a draw due to their better goal difference.

"The most important game is yet to come"

The players are also aware of this starting position and the importance of the game. Aarau's last-minute goalscorer Acquah told the Aargauer Zeitung after the game in Vaduz: "This is the most important moment of my career. And tonight we're celebrating. I won't be able to sleep for a second. But then we have to come down. The most important game is yet to come."

The most important game, the starting position of which is reminiscent of four years ago. Aarau secured the lead in the table on the penultimate matchday, but still missed out on promotion with a defeat on the final matchday.

It is therefore not surprising that Vaduz coach Schneider has not yet given up. "Anything is still possible. Aarau have to win first, just like us." The aim is to try everything again on Friday. If it's enough, then it's enough. "And otherwise we'll go into the barrage." Their opponents in this are the Grasshoppers.