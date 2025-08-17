Will FC Lugano prevail in the Cup in Cham? KEYSTONE

The remaining six Super League clubs are in action in the Swiss Cup on Sunday. Will there be a surprise and will one of the favorites be knocked out?

Sandro Zappella

On Friday and Saturday, the Super League clubs did not show any weakness in the Swiss Cup. All the clubs from the top division won their matches in commanding fashion, some even with resounding victories.

The remaining six Super League clubs are now in action on Sunday. Will there be a surprise after all? Thun (against Breitenrain), Lugano (against Cham) and Lausanne (against Vevey), who face opponents from the Promotion League, have the toughest draws.

