The remaining six Super League clubs are in action in the Swiss Cup on Sunday. Will there be a surprise and will one of the favorites be knocked out?
On Friday and Saturday, the Super League clubs did not show any weakness in the Swiss Cup. All the clubs from the top division won their matches in commanding fashion, some even with resounding victories.
All about Saturday's cup games
The remaining six Super League clubs are now in action on Sunday. Will there be a surprise after all? Thun (against Breitenrain), Lugano (against Cham) and Lausanne (against Vevey), who face opponents from the Promotion League, have the toughest draws.
Overview of Sunday's games
The matches of the Super League clubs in the 1st Cup round
- FC Wettswil-Bonstetten (1st division) - FC Zurich 0:2
- FC Perlen-Buchrain (2nd division) - FC Lucerne 0:3
- FC Ajoie-Monterri (2nd interregional league) - FC Sion 0:2
- FC Walenstadt (3rd division) - FC St. Gallen 0:13
- FC Schaffhausen (Promotion League) - FC Winterthur 0:5
- FC Basel 1893 - FC Biel-Bienne 1896 (Promotion League) 6:1
- SC Cham (Promotion League) - FC Lugano
- FC Breitenrein (Promotion League) - FC Thun
- FC Dardania Lausanne (2nd interregional league) - Servette FC
- Vevey-Sports (Promotion League) - FC Lausanne-Sport
- FC Courtételle (1st division) - YB
- FC Lachen/Altendorf (2nd interregional league) - GC