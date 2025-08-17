  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss Cup Cham challenges Lugano - six Super League clubs in action

Sandro Zappella

17.8.2025

Will FC Lugano prevail in the Cup in Cham?
Will FC Lugano prevail in the Cup in Cham?
KEYSTONE

The remaining six Super League clubs are in action in the Swiss Cup on Sunday. Will there be a surprise and will one of the favorites be knocked out?

17.08.2025, 13:00

On Friday and Saturday, the Super League clubs did not show any weakness in the Swiss Cup. All the clubs from the top division won their matches in commanding fashion, some even with resounding victories.

All about Saturday's cup games

Swiss Cup. Basel with a gala against Biel ++ St. Gallen scores 13 goals ++ Winterthur with a resounding victory

Swiss CupBasel with a gala against Biel ++ St. Gallen scores 13 goals ++ Winterthur with a resounding victory

The remaining six Super League clubs are now in action on Sunday. Will there be a surprise after all? Thun (against Breitenrain), Lugano (against Cham) and Lausanne (against Vevey), who face opponents from the Promotion League, have the toughest draws.

Overview of Sunday's games

The matches of the Super League clubs in the 1st Cup round

  • FC Wettswil-Bonstetten (1st division) - FC Zurich 0:2
  • FC Perlen-Buchrain (2nd division) - FC Lucerne 0:3
  • FC Ajoie-Monterri (2nd interregional league) - FC Sion 0:2
  • FC Walenstadt (3rd division) - FC St. Gallen 0:13
  • FC Schaffhausen (Promotion League) - FC Winterthur 0:5
  • FC Basel 1893 - FC Biel-Bienne 1896 (Promotion League) 6:1
  • SC Cham (Promotion League) - FC Lugano
  • FC Breitenrein (Promotion League) - FC Thun
  • FC Dardania Lausanne (2nd interregional league) - Servette FC
  • Vevey-Sports (Promotion League) - FC Lausanne-Sport
  • FC Courtételle (1st division) - YB
  • FC Lachen/Altendorf (2nd interregional league) - GC
Show more

More soccer

National team player demoted. Captain's armband and number 1 position at Gladbach gone: Jonas Omlin's brutal fall from grace

National team player demotedCaptain's armband and number 1 position at Gladbach gone: Jonas Omlin's brutal fall from grace

70 million man Díaz. First goal, first title and jubilation for dead former colleague

70 million man DíazFirst goal, first title and jubilation for dead former colleague

Kane and Diaz score. Bayern Munich win the Supercup against Stuttgart

Kane and Diaz scoreBayern Munich win the Supercup against Stuttgart