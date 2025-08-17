  1. Residential Customers
Winning goal in the video Cham, saw and won! Joël Ris shoots Lugano out of the Cup

SDA

17.8.2025 - 16:39

Just like last season, FC Lugano failed in the Cup against a club from the Promotion League. The Ticino side lost 3:2 in the 1st round in Cham after taking the lead.

Keystone-SDA

17.08.2025, 16:39

17.08.2025, 18:16

Initially, everything went according to plan for FC Lugano in Cham. The Ticino side quickly took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Daniel Dos Santos and controlled the game without much trouble until the team from central Switzerland equalized almost out of nowhere five minutes before the break with a free kick and two headers.

After Eric Tia's goal, it became clear how fragile FC Lugano still are despite their victories against Basel and Celje in recent days. In the 49th minute, the lower-ranked side made it into the Luganesi penalty area with a few passes, where Laurin Vögele surprised the poorly reacting goalkeeper Amir Saipi with a shot from an awkward position. The favorites then clumsily sought an equalizer, which they somewhat fortunately managed thanks to a penalty converted by specialist Anto Grgic in the 90th minute.

Cham's scorer Joël Ris is congratulated by coach Pascal Nussbaumer
Cham's scorer Joël Ris is congratulated by coach Pascal Nussbaumer
Keystone

Anyone who thought that Lugano had pulled their heads out of the noose at the last minute was wrong. Cham struck a third time in the 93rd minute. A free kick from half field landed via captain Fabio Niederhäuser's head to Joël Ris, who scored with a half volley under the crossbar to make the sensation perfect.

In recent seasons, Cham have shown on various occasions that they can challenge Super League clubs. However, the big Cup coup - a 2:1 win against Servette - was 13 years ago. Back then, current coach Pascal Nussbaumer was also involved as a defender.

