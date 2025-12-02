A party atmosphere in Cham after FC Lugano was defeated. Will the next favorite, Grasshoppers, fall in the Eismoos fortress on Tuesday? Keystone

Cham is one of three Promotion League teams still in the Cup. Winners against Lugano in the first round, the Zug team are aiming for their next coup in the round of 16 against GC on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"A cup round of 16 is far more than just a football match - it's a major project that transforms the Eizmoos into a national football stage for one evening". With these words, SC Cham praises the second "Match of the Year". The first was almost four months ago.

Lugano brought to its knees

In mid-August, the club from the Promotion League sensationally eliminated FC Lugano, who had reached the final three times in the previous four years, winning the Cup once in the process. The team of Cham coach Pascal Nussbaumer, who once played 155 games for the club himself, was not discouraged by an early deficit and a late equalizer and had the last word in a 3:2 victory over the heavy favourites in the person of Joël Ris deep into stoppage time.

Now another big name is coming to the Eizmoos in the shape of Grasshoppers. The record champions are also record winners in the Cup. However, their major successes in both competitions date back a long way. GC won the last of a total of 19 titles in the knockout competition in 2013 and have only reached the semi-finals once since then.

A reunion after ten years

While the Super League's penultimate-placed team would like to build on old times in the Cup, advancing to the quarter-finals would be historic for Cham. The club has never been among the last eight teams. The Zugers failed once against GC - in the 1st round in 2015. On that occasion, the visitors won 4:1 with four goals from the 81st minute onwards. 2250 spectators attended the match ten years ago. On Tuesday, 3000 spectators are expected at the Eizmoos. The stage is set for another Cup sensation.

In the other two games on Tuesday evening, the roles are not quite as clear-cut as in Cham. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy from the Challenge League will be aiming to spring a surprise against Super League bottom side Winterthur. FCZ conquerors Stade Nyonnais and Neuchâtel Xamax, two teams from the second-highest division, will also be battling it out for a place in the quarter-finals.