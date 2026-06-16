Champion Thun kicks off the 2026/27 Super League season in Lucerne Keystone

The Swiss Football League has released the schedule for the first 22 matchdays and the kickoff times for the first 10 rounds of the new Super League season. Champions Thun will travel to Lucerne for their season opener.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On July 25, less than a week after the World Cup final, the Super League kicks off the new season. The champions from Thun will travel to Central Switzerland for their season opener and face Lucerne in the first Saturday night match, starting at 8:30 p.m. Prior to that, the matches Lausanne-Sport vs. Grasshoppers and Servette vs. Basel will take place starting at 6:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Young Boys host FC Sion (2:00 p.m.). FC Zurich, under new coach Marcel Koller, will play away at cup winner St. Gallen starting at 4:30 p.m. At the same time, Lugano will officially open the AIL Arena against promoted side Vaduz, following a match already played by the Swiss women’s national team at the new stadium. The opening is the reason why SRF will not broadcast the late Saturday night match live as usual, but will instead air coverage from Lugano on Sunday.

As announced by the SFL, it will publish the kickoff times for rounds 11 through 22 in the second half of September. The matchups for rounds 23 through 33 will be determined during the winter break and scheduled with exact times.

The Challenge League season kicks off on Friday, July 24, with a full round of matches. Relegated Winterthur will host Yverdon-Sport, while play-off participant Aarau will travel to Geneva to face Etoile Carouge.