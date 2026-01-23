Key players are gone, the coach is no longer there—and FC Thun keeps rolling: The defending champions won 3-1 in Lucerne in the Super League opener. Two new signings immediately took on key roles.

In the coaching showdown between the two Super League rookies, Udo Portmann and Gian-Luca Privitelli, Thun fell behind after just 106 seconds on a goal by Stefan Knezevic, but had the perfect response ready. Six minutes after the 0–1, Nico Maier—who had returned to Switzerland from Austria—equalized. In the 51st minute, the visitors took a 2–1 lead off a free kick, and in the 84th minute, they sealed the victory with their third goal.

With Nicolas Bürgy, a new signing also played a decisive role in the second and third goals. The 2-1 goal was not credited to the former YB defender only because his tap-in was touched by Marc Gutbub, who was lying on the ground; there was no disputing his 3-1 goal.

Nicolas Bürgy, one of Thun's new signings, rose highest in the 84th minute to score the 3-1 goal Keystone

Despite the mass exodus following the sensational championship title and the drop in intensity toward the end of the season—last year’s key player, Leonardo Bertone, for example, faced his former club on Saturday as a Lucerne player—Thun built on its performances from last season. Even the fact that Coach Privitelli made changes to eight positions in his starting lineup just four days after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb and three days before the second leg—and that Captain Marco Bürki was serving a red-card suspension—did not throw the team off course.

Telegram:

Lucerne – Thun 1:3 (1:1)

11,374 spectators. – Referee: Gianforte. – Goals: 2. Knezevic (Kabwit) 1–0. 8. Maier (Gutbub) 1–1. 51. Gutbub (Bürgy) 1–2. 84. Bürgy (Dähler) 1–3.

Lucerne: Simoni; Dorn, Knezevic, Lüthi, Fernandes (74' Ciganiks); Lucas Ferreira (64' Oehlers), Owusu (85' Meyer), Bertone, Di Giusto (85' Wyss); Kabwit, Villiger (74' Zimmermann).

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bürgy, Bamert, Balaruban (60' Heule); Zoukit (60' Roth), Saiz; Maier (61' Matoshi), Derbaci (74' Reichmuth); Gutbub, Stewart (80' Labeau).

Notes: Yellow cards: 50. Dorn, 72. Bürgy, 83. Ciganiks, 89. Zimmermann.