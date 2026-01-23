The time has finally come: The Super League is back from its summer break. Defending champion Thun will face FC Lucerne in its season opener. The game will be broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom and via livestream on blue News (pre-game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m.).

Just a year ago, they were a newly promoted team; now they’re on a mission to defend their title: FC Thun is living a soccer fairy tale. For the Swiss champions, the 2026/27 Super League season kicks off with an away game against FC Lucerne.

The team from Central Switzerland is looking back on a mixed season. Under Mario Frick, FCL narrowly missed qualifying for the championship round and ultimately finished seventh in the standings. Following the departure of their longtime coach, the Lucerne team pulled a new and completely unexpected name out of the hat in May: Former U17 coach Jörg “Udo” Portmann is taking over as head coach of the first team.

This sets the stage for a showdown between the new coaches on Saturday. Thun, too, has a new face on the sidelines in Gian-Luca Privitelli. Who will make a successful Super League debut? The game will be broadcast live at 8:30 p.m. on free-to-air TV on blue Zoom and via livestream on blue News.

01:09 Thun-Trainer Privitelli: «Wir wollen unbedingt europäisch spielen»

03:54 Luzern-Trainer Portmann: «Ab dem ersten Training ging es voll los» Der FC Luzern ist gemäss Trainer Udo Portmann bereit für die neue Super-League-Saison. Bei blue Sport spricht der Frick-Nachfolger vor dem Spiel gegen Thun von «viel Energie» und «viel Lust» im Training.

More on the Super League's kickoff