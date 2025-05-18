After the first champions' party on Thursday, FC Barcelona naturally wanted to create another atmosphere for the trophy presentation in the last league home game of the season - but that failed.

FC Barcelona lost their last home game of the Primera División season in the midst of the champions' parties. Just three days after their early title triumph, coach Hansi Flick's team lost 2:3 (2:1) to fifth-placed FC Villarreal.

It was the first defeat in the championship since December 21 last year, just before the double winners were presented with the championship trophy. Back then, the Catalans lost 2-1 at home to Atlético Madrid.

Ter Stegen's second appearance after a long injury layoff

After going behind early thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Ayoze Pérez, Lamine Yamal turned things around in front of 49,558 spectators at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, including former Germany coach Joachim Löw and former national team manager Oliver Bierhoff. The highly talented 17-year-old equalized with a dream goal (38th minute) before Fermín López made it 2-1 for the hosts in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

But five minutes after the break, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen was beaten again in his second appearance after several months out injured. He was beaten by Santi Comesaña and, in the 80th minute, by Tajon Buchanan.

Real Madrid beat Sevilla

