The Champions League begins with a classic! Liverpool won the Champions League against Milan 19 years ago after trailing 3-0 on penalties. They face each other in San Siro on Tuesday Keystone

The league phase of the Champions League starts on Tuesday. A new chapter of the "premier class" begins - with more lucrative matches and only one ranking list.

In addition to YB, Juventus Turin will also start the Champions League early against Eindhoven at 6.45 pm. For the Italians, it is a return to the most important club competition. They did not qualify a year ago.

The most interesting games on Tuesday are AC Milan - Liverpool and Real Madrid - VfB Stuttgart. Liverpool won an epic final against Milan in 2005. Back then, Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit and won on penalties. It was the highest-scoring Champions League (or Champions Cup) final since Benfica Lisbon beat Real Madrid 5-3 in 1962.

Two years later, in 2007, AC Milan took their revenge on Liverpool. And Paulo Fonseca, Milan's coach, says what many of the big clubs are thinking: "I like the new format. We play Liverpool, Real Madrid and Leverkusen in the league phase. There was nothing like this before."

Real Madrid have won the Champions League six times in the last eleven years. In the spring, the Whites eliminated Bayern Munich in the semi-finals and defeated Borussia Dortmund in the final. The fact that they are now starting the new campaign against another Bundesliga club, VfB Stuttgart, is so fitting. Stuttgart's chances of success at the Bernabeu are unlikely to be huge, especially as Real have won all of their last 13 Champions League games. But: "Playing away against Real Madrid was at the top of our players' wish list," says Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness.

