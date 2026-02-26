FC Bayern Munich is considered one of the top favorites for the Champions League title. What hurdle awaits in the round of 16? Keystone

On Friday, UEFA will draw the Champions League round of 16 pairings - but that's not all. Which thrilling duels can we look forward to? Here are the most important questions and answers.

When does the draw take place?

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 will take place this Friday, February 27, at 12 noon in Nyon. However, the draw will not only determine the round of 16, but also the quarter-finals and semi-finals. Each team will then know which potential opponents await them in the next round and the round after that.

Who will face whom?

The eight teams that made it through the playoffs will face the eight teams that finished first to eighth in the league phase and thus qualified directly for the round of 16. The latter are seeded and have home court in the second leg.

There is a fixed tournament tree. There are two possible opponents for each of the top 8 clubs in the draw. Matches between teams from the same country are possible. The top 4 in the league phase would also have the right to play at home in a quarter-final second leg, and the top 2 in a semi-final.

This is the starting position ahead of the round of 16 draw 1. Arsenal London

Possible opponents: Atalanta/Leverkusen

2. Bayern Munich

Possible opponents: Atalanta/Leverkusen

3. Liverpool FC

Possible opponents: Galatasaray/Atlético

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Possible opponents: Galatasaray/Atlético

5. FC Barcelona

Possible opponents: PSG/Newcastle

6. Chelsea FC

Possible opponents: PSG/Newcastle

7. Sporting Lisbon

possible opponents: Real Madrid/Bodö/Glimt

8. Manchester City

Possible opponents: Real Madrid/Bodö/Glimt Show more

What does the tournament tree look like?

When do the round of 16 finals take place - and the other rounds?

Round of 16: March 10/11 & 17/18, 2026

Quarter-finals: April 7/8 & 14/15, 2026

Semi-finals: April 28/29 & May 5/6, 2026

Final: May 30, 2026 in Budapest

Where can I watch the matches?

